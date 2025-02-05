Jail for Worksop burglar found with stolen till in his flat

A burglar has been jailed after a till he stole during a series of shop break-ins was found in his flat.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore, aged 31, forced his way into multiple businesses in and around Worksop town centre – stealing cash and electrical items as well as the locked till.

Moore, who has multiple previous convictions for similar offences, targeted restaurants, a bakery and even a charity shop between January 19 and February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tills were found at this flat in Gatefold Road when he was tracked down and arrested by local neighbourhood officers.

Daniel Moore. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.

His identity was confirmed by CCTV footage, and he was also found in possession of clothing worn during the break-ins.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 3), Moore pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted burglary and was jailed for 12 months. He was also instructed to pay compensation.

Sergeant Mark Talbot of the Worksop North Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Moore’s arrest and subsequent conviction is a significant result for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the impact that crimes like these have on hardworking business owners and their staff, and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.

“We will continue to work closely with businesses and residents to keep Worksop a safe place to live and work.”