Jail for offender behind Worksop shoplifting spree

A Worksop shoplifter has been jailed for five months after being linked to a string of thefts.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three shops across Worksop were targeted by Steven Hannah during his theft spree from 22 September to 6 October.

On four separate occasions, Hannah took items including steaks, sweets and coffee from shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old could be named by both shop employees and police officers following each offence.

Steven Hannah, the subject of a suspended sentence order from previous offences, was jailed for five months.

He was also clearly identified on CCTV captured at the premises targeted.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (7 October), Hannah, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of shop theft.

Hannah, who was already the subject of a suspended sentence order from previous offences, was jailed for five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been ordered to pay back the cost of the items stolen during the shoplifting spree.

Speaking about the shoplifting spree Sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Worksop north neighbourhood policing team, said work has been ongoing in the area to curb these types of crimes.

He added: “Shoplifting not only effects the shops and staff who work at the premises targeted, but also the members of the community who spend their hard-earned money in the same shops.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard over the last few months to curb these types of crimes across Worksop town centre, and this has resulted in numerous custodial sentences being handed out to prolific offenders.

“One of the ways we do this is by working with local shop owners and employees like in this case, and we have no plans to slow down.”