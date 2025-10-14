Jail for offender behind Worksop shoplifting spree
Three shops across Worksop were targeted by Steven Hannah during his theft spree from 22 September to 6 October.
On four separate occasions, Hannah took items including steaks, sweets and coffee from shelves.
The 42-year-old could be named by both shop employees and police officers following each offence.
He was also clearly identified on CCTV captured at the premises targeted.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (7 October), Hannah, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of shop theft.
Hannah, who was already the subject of a suspended sentence order from previous offences, was jailed for five months.
He has also been ordered to pay back the cost of the items stolen during the shoplifting spree.
Speaking about the shoplifting spree Sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Worksop north neighbourhood policing team, said work has been ongoing in the area to curb these types of crimes.
He added: “Shoplifting not only effects the shops and staff who work at the premises targeted, but also the members of the community who spend their hard-earned money in the same shops.
“We’ve been working incredibly hard over the last few months to curb these types of crimes across Worksop town centre, and this has resulted in numerous custodial sentences being handed out to prolific offenders.
“One of the ways we do this is by working with local shop owners and employees like in this case, and we have no plans to slow down.”