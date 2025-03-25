Jail for man caught on CCVT dealing drugs in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
A man has been jailed after he was spotted dealing drugs by a CCTV operator in Worksop town centre.

Peter Downs, 51, was caught on camera on Tuesday 18 March as he sold the drug Mamba – a synthetic cannabinoid popular with the street community.

Police were alerted by the camera operator and arrived on Bridge Street a few minutes later.

Downs was arrested and found in possession of drugs and cash.

Peter Downs was caught on CCTV completing a drug dealplaceholder image
Peter Downs was caught on CCTV completing a drug deal

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Downs, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Speaking about the case Inspector Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This is a good example of the power of the local CCTV network and how we and our partners use it to tackle crime.

“Drug use and drug dealing are a blight on our community and we will always take very firm action when we come across it.

“On this occasion a patrolling officer was nearby and was able to catch this man in possession of drugs and cash.

“Downs is well known to us and we will keep locking him up – and others like him – for as long as he chooses to commit these kind of offences.

“I want our town centre to be a safe and welcoming place to visit, which is why the public can expect to see more of my officers patrolling on foot and brining people like Downs to book.”

