Jail for Bassetlaw burglar who fired pepper spray into teenagers’ eyes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 13:33 BST
A Bassetlaw burglar who fired pepper spray into the eyes of teenagers when they tried to stop him stealing a bike was also armed with a knife and a crow bar, a court has heard.

Alex Shaw woke up the occupants of a house on Albert Road, Retford, including a woman, her teenage grandson and his friends, when he pried open the back door, at 6.30am, on Sunday, June 2.

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said one of the teens picked up a baseball bat and went downstairs as Shaw tried to maneuver a £2,500 bike into the alleyway.

He shouted at them to get back and, when they tried to wrestle the bike off him, produced pepper spray and fired it into their faces

Alex Shaw. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)
Alex Shaw. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

"It went into all of their eyes and caused a burning sensation," said Ms Pritchard.

Shaw was also holding a large kitchen knife that he slashed in the air and hit one teen's hand with the hilt.

The only injury was a cut to the defendant's hand and he made his escape, damaging the back door so badly it was unusable.

CCTV captured him riding off chased by one of the teens on another bike but the chain came off. Shaw was regognised by one of the teenagers because he had broken his nose four years ago.

Nottingham Crown Court
Nottingham Crown Court

The bike was traced by the teenagers and recovered from someone who paid £300 for it. Shaw was arrested the next day.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 47 offences, dating back to 2016, including bike thefts, which were "his favoured crime" for a time, as well as violence and burglary. At the time he was on licence following a seperate prison sentence.

placeholder image
Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Shaw was remorseful and entered an early guilty plea.

He described him as a young man with a difficult upbringing whose life has been blighted by alcohol and drug misuse for the last five years.

“He is not a young man without hope for the future,” Mr Smith said. “Serious violence wasn’t inflicted or threatened.”

Shaw, aged 23, of Hallcroft Road, Retford, admitted aggravated burglary at a previous hearing.

On Thursday, Recorder Christopher Donnellan KC sentenced him to six years in custody with four years on licence.

