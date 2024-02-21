Irate driver ran a man over after getting mixed up in Retford family feud

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonjoe Askew-Harris was "erratic and agitated" when he blocked a junction on Denham Close with his Land Rover while his pal remonstrated with relatives, on the night of February 28, 2022, said prosecutor Daniel Scothern.

He brandished a metal bar and shouted: "Get back in your f***** car," before driving alongside another vehicle and trying to wrest a mobile phone from another of his friend's relations as they tried to call police.

He drove off and mounted the pavement, knocking another relative to the ground and damaging a wing mirror. He briefly reversed and then drove off at speed.

His victim was left with “badly-bruised” knees, ribs and elbows and ribs which have caused pain and prevented him from working long shifts.

Askew-Harris, who was 24 at the time, gave a “no-comment” interview to police. A wheel brace and a jack handle were found in his vehicle.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has one previous conviction for attempted theft dating back to July 2022.

Lucky Thandi, mitigating, said the driving was reckless, rather than deliberate, and he became involved through loyalty to his friend.

"His record is not indicative of someone who would get involved with this sort of thing," she said. “He recognises there is no explanation or justification for what happened.

"It shouldn't have happened and it is something he will have to carry with him.”

There has been no further offending, he recently become a father and is looking forward to starting a scrap metal job, Ms Thandi added.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Watson told him: “This was not your argument. You involved yourself through a misplaced sense of loyalty and you were carried away in the commotion.”

Askew-Harris, now 26, of Narrow Lane, Bawtry, pleaded guilty to affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and careless driving shortly before a trial in October last year.

He received a 20-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.