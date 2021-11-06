Investigations continue after two people seriously injured in Notts collision
Investigations continue after two people were seriously injured in a two vehicle collision at Hucknall.
Nottinghamshire Police are seeking witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage after the accident on November 3
Two people were seriously hurt but are in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital. Two other casualties were discharged.
Officers were sent to Annesley Road, Hucknall, at around 9.50am.
Both sides of the road remained closed for most of the day between Spring Street and Washdyke Lane as they investigated and cleared the road.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers attended a collision between two cars on Annesley Road, Hucknall on Wednesday.
“Our investigation is continuing. Two people remain in hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.
“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident and ask anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV or anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting incident 165 of 3 November 2021.”