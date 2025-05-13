Inspirational young people shine at prestigious Nottinghamshire Police awards evening

The achievements of inspirational young people from Nottinghamshire have been celebrated at a prestigious police awards ceremony.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Live Our Best Life Awards evening featured singing, dancing, and musical theatre performances from the talented nominees and explored the personal stories of each winner with a video celebrating their achievements.

Guests were treated to an evening of entertainment and hospitality, and could also enjoy performances from circus-style acrobats, fire dancers, and the Nottinghamshire Police band.

A total of 14 winners and runners-up were recognised at the awards, which first launched in 2021, for showing incredible resilience, selflessness, talent or having done something inspirational or risen above adversity.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden added: “I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, it is great to see all these inspirational young people doing amazing things.

“The award winners should be very proud of what they have achieved, and it is only right that their great work throughout Nottingham and Nottinghamshire is recognised.

“Working with young people is vital to the strength and growth of our communities, as their contributions help foster a positive and safe environment for all.”

Award winner Lina Chakroborty said: “It’s just amazing to win, I’m so shocked. It’s just great because it can inspire other people from our South Asian community to go ahead and showcase their talents too.”

Award winner R’amarnai Anderson added: “It feels good, it feels amazing to win. I’m proud, I’m happy with myself, but more importantly I want to say congratulations to all the other nominees."

More than 120 people were nominated for this year’s awards. Winners and runners-up were invited to the awards evening, held at force headquarters in Arnold on May 9, where they received well-deserved trophies, certificates and a selection of prizes in recognition of their hard work.

This year also saw the inaugural presentation of a new award to recognise the outstanding achievements of a Nottinghamshire school pupil.

This year’s winners were:

Rising Above Adversity Award – Georgia Carlin, aged 13, awarded to a young person who, despite their background or upbringing, is an inspiration to others.

Youth Impact Award – Angel Akpovi, aged 18, awarded to a young person who is leading by example and is a role model to their peers through student, sport, or youth work.

Youth Creative Excellence Award – Lina Chakraborty, aged 15, which recognises young talents who have contributed to the arts and cultural enrichment of their community through art, singing, dancing, or acting.

Community Hero Award – R’amarnai Anderson, aged 17, for young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their community.

Inspiring Young Minds Award – Amelia-Rose Lings, aged nine, awarded to someone who has done something inspirational and shown incredible resilience or something selfless to help others.

Lyrico Steede Award – Awarded to a 14-year-old boy who may have been involved in gangs, knife crime or other criminality but has made significant progress and inspired others.

Schools Empowerment Award - Leighton Turner, aged 13, recognising the efforts of star pupils from across Nottinghamshire.