Injured Worksop mechanic ‘lost it’ and threatened adviser who asked for more money

Horatio Mocan was “shouting and laughing” when he said he would find her address and pull her hair out in a phone call on September 27, last year, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

Mocan, aged 48, made the call after receiving an email from the adviser asking for more money after he had already paid £200.

She explained she has a no-refund policy but was happy to continue working for him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“He lost it during the phone call and shouted: “I am going to go for your children”,” said Ms Baugham.

The adviser tried to defuse the situation but Mocan said he was going to find her.

When she told him the phone call was recorded he stopped making threats, She has since refunded him £200.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He is sorry and apologises - I think that is who he is rather than how he behaved that day.”

He said Mocan worked as a mechanic until he was badly injured when a wall collapsed during renovations, breaking his legs and ankles, ripping tendons and damaging nerves.

“He was completely immobile,” said Mr Perry. “He couldn’t operate his business. He needed to find a way to effectively suspend trade. He didn’t want to lose the entire business.

“He was already facing financial hardship with customers, cars and debts. He felt the money he had already paid would resolve his trading crisis.

“But when he took a second opinion he was advised not to spend the money. He was at his wits’ end. This is an isolated incident. It won't be repeated. He hasn't been able to return to trading and it doesn't look very likely that he will."

Mocan, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, admitted sending an offensive message, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "You do not need this bench to tell you this was the wrong thing to have done."