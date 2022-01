Huge cannabis farm discovered in Bassetlaw warehouse - so big it caused powercuts in estate

More than 300 cannabis plants were seized by officers from an industrial unit in Plumtree Road, Harworth, during a search led by the Bassetlaw Reacher team.

The warehouse extracted so much power to run the cannabis farm that tens of thousands of pounds worth of electricity was bypassing the meter, which was resulting in the rest of the estate experiencing power cuts.

Over 300 cannabis plants have been seized from two locations in Harworth thanks to Bassetlaw Reacher team.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, after being discovered hiding in the property by Nottinghamshire Police officers carrying out the warrant on Friday, January 21.

More than 30 cannabis plants were also discovered the same day in a separate search in Bawtry Road, Harworth, after police received information from a member of the public.

Cannabis was found growing in the garage and two rooms in the house, which was empty and in the process of being renovated.

Sergeant Simon Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are extremely pleased to have taken a large amount of cannabis out of circulation and away from our streets.

Plumtree Road, Harworth. Credit: Google

“Cannabis production is not harmless and it is certainly not a victimless crime.

"In addition to being a gateway drug for those who take it, the production of cannabis is also often linked to organised criminality and a range of serious offences, including the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“These offences can also pose serious safety risks, as was the case in Plumtree Road, where tens of thousands of pounds worth of electricity were found to be bypassing the meter and affecting the power to the neighbouring area.