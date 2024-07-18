Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homeless man with a long record of shoplifting who was bullied out of his last address turned to stealing in Mansfield and Worksop while waiting for support, a court has heard.

Jordan Shaw stole £22 of coffee from B&M Bargains, on June 17, £49 of razors from Boots, on June 22, and £22 of toys from W.H. Smiths, on July 1.

Magistrates in Mansfield were told he has 44 previous convictions for 119 offences, 56 of which are for theft.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Shaw became homeless after he was released from prison in May 2023, but managed to gain shared accommodation in Worksop where he was “bullied by people who were a lot more sophisticated.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“He came to Mansfield and was again street homeless,” she said. “In order to be supported by the outreach teams you have to be verified homeless and that takes some time."

He committed the thefts to sell in order to buy food during that time, she said. He has now returned to his old address as the person who was bullying him has moved on.

“He is clean from mamba use and doesn't drink alcohol.”

Shaw, 27, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted three counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

"These offences are horrendously exacerbated by your previous record of shop thefts," the presiding magistrate told him.

"The last time you were sentenced to prison.”

Shaw received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 180 because of his guilty plea.

He was ordered to pay £95 compensation as well as a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.