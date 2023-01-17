Karl Allsop hid a £32 bottle of Jack Daniels down his trousers, but triggered the alarm as he tried to leave Tesco, in Ollerton, on September 1 last year.

Prosecutor Lucy Woodcock said Allsop was chased and detained by staff before police arrived.

And on October 26, he took £65 of gift sets and left Boots, in Worksop, without paying, but dropped them on the way out.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he has 36 previous convictions for 80 offences, 29 of which are for dishonesty.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Allsop, who is drug and alcohol-dependent, is 'plainly in need of intervention'.

Allsop, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned until February 2 for a pre-sentence report.