Homeless woman was boozed up when she assaulted female passerby in Worksop

Erika Pakalnyte was sitting on an empty market stall ouside Greggs on Bridge Street, shouting in her own language and screaming” f*** off” in English, on May 24.

She “got in the face of a woman” who wanted to go into the pie shop and began walking backwards in front of her before swinging her left arm and making contact with the right side of the woman’s head, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

Her victim “panicked” because she was reminded of a previous attack and she felt unsafe as a result of what happened.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Cannabis was found when the 34-year-old was searched by police and she failed to attend court on June 9.

Pakalnyte, care of Potter Street, admitted assault by beating, drunken disorderly behaviour, possession of cannabis, missing a court appointment, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on June 19.

On Tuesday, her defence solicitor said: "She accepts she had been drinking irresponsibly and she went for a walk.

“At this time she was between houses and went to sit in the town centre. She had nowhere to relax. She can't give a reason for what she did.

“She has asked me to pass on her remorse to the court. Her friend gave her the cannabis and she was going to use it herself.

“She didn't understand she needed to be in court. She finds it hard to navigate her way through this country. She was having serious issues with accommodation.

“She arrived in the UK six years ago to live with her partner, leaving her support network behind.

“But the relationship didn't last beyond her initial arrival. She has supervised contact with her two children and has high hopes they will be returned to her care.

“She is very aware her lifestyle needs to change for this to happen. She is working hard to rehabilitate herself.”

Pakalnyte received a six month conditional discharge.