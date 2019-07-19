Homeless man missed police meet after his foot became infected

A homeless man was arrested when he failed to sign on at Mansfield police station because his foot became infected, a court heard.

Kyle Evans missed the appointment on Monday, July 15, because he sought treatment after skin started pulling away from his foot, said Michael Little, in mitigation.

"Unfortunately he didn't get any medical evidence," he said. "He went back to the police station to sign on quite properly on Thursday, July 18 and was arrested."

He is on police bail, which requires he signs on at the police station and doesn't go to the Christian Fellowship, on Forest Road, Sutton, before a trial for assault, on Monday, July 22.

Evans, 27, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday, and he was released after spending a day in custody.