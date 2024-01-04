Homeless man hammered Worksop hostel window after life ‘nosedived out of control’

A homeless man whose life nosedived out of control through alcohol abuse has been sentenced for breaking a window at the Worksop hostel he'd been evicted from, a court has heard.

Prosecutor Lucy Woodcock said Carl Davidson was ejected from the Queen Street hostel where he was a resident between July and August for being intoxicated.

But he returned to cause issues at 2.30pm on December 12.

Davidson was drunk and aggressive, and demanded his phone before banging on a window and causing it to shatter.

Ian Pridham mitigating, said Davidson, aged 40, was a qualified gas fitter who had worked for all his life, but in the last five years everything had “taken a nosedive” after he became addicted to alcohol.

He lost his job and home in a “vicious spiral,” said Mr Pridham, and when he was evicted his mobile went missing.

"He returned for an explanation,” he said. “It has never been his intention to cause the damage.

"He wasn't kicking or hammering on it - much to his horror it has broken.”

The court heard he caused an estimated £300 of damage and he has limited financial means.

Davidson, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 compensation, but no costs or surcharge were ordered.