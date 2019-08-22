Homeless man gets seven days in jail for missing Mansfield appointment

A homeless man who ducked out of a probation meeting for fear of being arrested has been sent to prison for seven days in Mansfield.

23-year-old Joseph Holt was due to attend the appointment on August 19 as part of the terms of his release from prison.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Holt knew the police wanted to speak to him about a domestic violence matter.

"No further action has been taken," she said. "He concedes that he missed the appointment for fear of the police being there and of him being arrested.

"He tries to attend as best he can. He is living between accommodation. He concedes he hasn't provided an address to probation.

"Financial difficulties prevented him from attending."

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: "It's clear to me you made very little effort to co-operate with the probation service."

