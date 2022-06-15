Homeless Bassetlaw man cracked windscreen during assault on girlfriend

Daniel Cooke was drunk when he cracked the windscreen of her silver Vauxhall Corsa from the inside after arguing with the woman, during a night out in Retford town centre, at 8pm, on November 13, last year.

Cooke, aged 34, grabbed her hair and 'smashed her head' into the side window, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He said the defendant's partner doesn't seek a restraining order and decided to withdraw her complaint but was summonsed to give evidence in his trial.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“He was struggling with mental health issues and she was made aware that he was trying to sort himself out.”

The court heard he has a previous conviction from January 2020 when he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £150 costs

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said ‘thankfully there were no injuries’ and the damage has been paid for.

Cooke is accessing the substance misuse agency, Change Grow Live, of his own accord, to address his alcohol useage, she said.

“What is clear is that there are issues there,” she said. “What has happened to him in the past is having an impact on him now.

“He has been homeless for some time. He is struggling with depression and anxiety.”

Cooke, of no fixed address, initially denied criminal damage and assault but pleaded guilty on the day of his trial, on May 18.