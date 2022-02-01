Home Secretary Priti Patel gives her support to PCC's Make Notts Safe plan

Commissioner Caroline Henry’s (Con) plan, which was launched last month, sets out her strategic priorities for policing and crime across the city and county for the next three years.

The Commissioner spoke with Mrs Patel (Con) on her ambitious plans to meet bold targets to lower crime rates in Nottinghamshire.

Mrs Patel, said: “I was delighted to visit Commissioner Henry at Nottinghamshire’s new Joint Forces HQ and meet our incredible policing teams who day in and day out are working hard to keep the county’s streets and communities safe.

Notts PCC Caroline Henry with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

"The Make Notts Safe Plan will bring real impact to communities across the county, through further pro-active neighbourhood-based policing teams working with communities through Operation Reacher and by cutting crime, which will improve the quality of life for everyone, everywhere.”

Commissioner Henry, said: “I am proud to launch our new Make Notts Safe Plan with the Home Secretary’s backing.

"Our plan focuses on three priorities: preventing crime, responding better to crime, and supporting victims and communities.

"Most of all, it is an unapologetically ambitious plan that has you and your neighbours at its very heart.”

Part of the Make Notts Safe Plan is to bolster the Neighbourhood policing teams as part of the Operation Reacher programme, with an additional two officers as well as cars equipped with ANPR for each neighbourhood team.

Further resources, including additional police officers and staff, will also be directed towards improving the police’s ability to combat online crime.

Additionally projects helping to combat crime in areas like Hucknall and Bulwell can now apply for a share of £1 million funding as part of Make Notts Safe Grants.

A Make Notts Safe community chest will also be available to provide short-term funding from up to six months to a year to organisations around the county with up to £5,000 available for each applicant.