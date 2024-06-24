Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is set to stand trial accused of a plot to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 37, is charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap. The shopping centre security guard is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint” kit in his alleged plot to target Willoughby, and encouraging a third party, named David Nelson, to travel to the UK to carry out the plan.

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, is alleged to have conspired with the man to arrange for him to travel to the UK from the US. The alleged plot was described as a “detailed plan”.

His trial will begin at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday (June 24), with the hearing expected to last around two weeks. Plumb denied all charges at an earlier hearing.

Willoughby, who stepped down from her role at the ITV morning show last year, was dramatically pulled off-air in October 2023 after she was informed of the plot. The TV presenter was given “around-the-clock police guard” following the discovery of the alleged plot.

Taking to Instagram days after the incident, Willoughby told viewers that she would not be returning to This Morning. She said at the time: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has so many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.