An HGV driver from Uzbekistan has been charged with causing death by careless driving in Bassetlaw, a court has heard.

Alisher Jumanov, 46, of Bulungur, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged he caused the death of Michael Godfrey while driving an articulated lorry at the Pearl Truck Stop, on Long Brecks Lane, near Blyth, on January 11, 2024.

He received unconditional bail until August 19 for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.