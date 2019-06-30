Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

Here are the locations of Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras from tomorrow.

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.

The locations for the week commencing 1 July 2019 are:

A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

Eakring Road, Mansfield

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

A616, Ompton

A60, Spion Kop, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham

Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

A608 Church Lane, Brinsley

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

Spring Lane, Lambley

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.

