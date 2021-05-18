Here is how you can become an on-call firefighter in Bassetlaw

‘Do you need more?’ is the message from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue in a drive to recruit on-call firefighters across Bassetlaw.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:06 pm
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting for on-call firefighters in the county.

You can now book a slot on NFRS’s webinar to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter in Misterton, Tuxford and Retford.

A spokesperson said: “We are actively recruiting new on-call firefighters at selected fire stations across the county and we would like you to join our firefighting family.

“You must live or work within five minutes of our station so if you do, this may be for you.”

Applications open on Tuesday, June 1 with webinars running on Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 9.

Booking via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/need-more-on-call-recruitment-webinar-tickets-154822144201

On-call firefighters receive a retaining fee, paid at the basic hourly rate. For more information click here: https://www.notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/Pages/Pay-On-Call.aspx

On-call firefighters also have access to a pension scheme, free use of the gyms at every NFRS station and a Bupa Health scheme.

