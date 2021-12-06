Helicopter helps in successful search for missing person in Bassetlaw
The National Police Air Service were called to help in the search of a missing person in the Retford area.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 5:55 pm
This morning (December 6), Sherwood Police Operation Reacher helped Rota 2 in the search for a missing person in the Retford area.
Thanks to additional assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), a helicopter also attended the area.
The missing person has been reported as found “safe and well”.