Helicopter helps in successful search for missing person in Bassetlaw

The National Police Air Service were called to help in the search of a missing person in the Retford area.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 6th December 2021, 5:55 pm

This morning (December 6), Sherwood Police Operation Reacher helped Rota 2 in the search for a missing person in the Retford area.

Thanks to additional assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), a helicopter also attended the area.

The missing person has been reported as found “safe and well”.

