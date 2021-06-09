Heartbroken Worksop pet owner's warning after cat killed in suspected 'spate of attacks' on animals

Much-loved moggie Diesel was found dead after being ‘set upon by a gang of youths with dogs’ off Stubbing Lane in the early hours of Sunday, May 30.

His devastated owner, Krystal Gresh, said the poor animal suffered blunt force trauma, a broken jaw and other horrific injuries before being thrown into a stream.

Appeals have been launched after similar attacks on cats by on Low Town Street and Heartlands Road.

(Left) 10-year-old rescue moggie Diesel is believed to have been killed in a 'lamping' attack (Right) CCTV footage of the two dogs believed to have been involved.

"Diesel was a rescue cat,” said Krystal, “I wanted to give him a chance of a good life, and I am so sad that he had a bad beginning and a horrible end that he didn’t deserve.

"I rescued Diesel as a kitten along with his brother, who is now completely lost and barely eating.”

Outlining the circumstances behind the attack, Krystal said that Diesel was let out into the garden at 1am that morning.

He did not usually venture onto the main road but, later that morning, he did not return as normal.

“Neighbours reported hearing a disturbance shortly after Diesel was let out,” said Krystal.

“They looked outside and there were five youths altogether, and two of them were in their garden.

”They could hear them dragging something, and there was a lot of commotion and shouting.

"They could later be seen looking into the stream that leads to the River Ryton with torches.

"For me, it’s the cruelty of it. If he’d been accidentally hit by a car, that’s something you can come to terms with.

"But it’s difficult to accept that this was a targeted attack. He was friendly, gentle and frightened of stangers and dogs, so would have done nothing to provoke anyone.

"They were obvious signs these lads were down the bottom of Stubbing Lane and the rugby club area, ultimately killing any innocent animal they came across including our handsome boy.”

An appeal shared on social media by Krystal warning people to be vigilant and check their CCTV for anything that might help identify the alleged offenders.

Vets4Pets Worksop has also put out a warning. It said: “We have had a couple of unfortunate reportings of cats being brutally attacked by groups of people resulting in death around the rugby club area.

“Please be very wary of where your pets are and keep indoors if you feel necessary.

“These people may be moving to different areas around Worksop so please be vigilant.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed the force were investigation the death of a cat on Stubbing Lane and were working with the RSPCA in relation to the incident.

He added: "When we do identify a suspect, we will be taking action.

"Animal cruelty is something we take extremely seriously and we will be looking into this further and speaking with local vets and other agencies.

"We'd also urge people to contact us with any information and if they see anything suspicious, please report it to Nottinghamshire Police on 101."

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This must have been very distressing for the cat’s owner and worrying for other pet owners in the area.

"We would encourage any witnesses with specific evidence to make a report directly to the police.

"To report concerns about the welfare of an animal, please contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”