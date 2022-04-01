Max Wyatt, 15, was last seen in the Mansfield area on Wednesday, March 30.

Max is known to have links to Derbyshire, such as Creswell and the surrounding Bolsover areas.

He is described as 6ft tall, slim build with short brown hair that is floppy on top and also wears glasses.

Max has been missing from the Mansfield area since March 30.

It is not known what Max was wearing when he went missing but it’s possible he was wearing a black Nike hoody, green joggers and black Nike trainers with white soles.

Max is also believed to have a dark green mountain bike with him that has Carrera written in yellow on the frame.

If you have seen Max or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 66 of March 30 2022.