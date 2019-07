Nottinghamshire police have warned the public to beware of a wanted man they are hunting.

Klayton Smith, 26, is wanted by police for a string of violent offences involving weapons.

Smith, currently of no fixed address, has links to the Clifton area.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting incident number 201 of 7 July 2019. He should not be approached.