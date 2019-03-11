Have you seen Corrina missing from Worksop?

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Corrina Pollard, aged 41, was reported missing from the Worksop area on Thursday March 7.

Corrina, is described as white, of thin build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

She is described as having very long blonde hair and is believed to have been last seen wearing a denim jacket and jeans, with a brown handbag.

f you have seen Corrina or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of 7 March. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.