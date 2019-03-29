Harworth man jailed for life for murdering his former girlfriend

A man from Harworth has been jailed after being found guilty of murdering his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend at their home.

Stuart Hall, 48, strangled his former partner Clarissa-Charlene Faith following an argument.

Stuart Hall

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court on 28 March 2019 and will serve a minimum of 14 years.

Officers were called to an address in Bracken Way, Harworth, just before 7.45pm on July, 30, 2018 where they found Clarissa’s body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Hall was arrested that evening.

Following yesterday’s sentencing, Clarissa’s father said: “Clarissa is now only memories to those of us that knew and loved her. Hopefully we will be allowed to pass those memories to Clarissa’s daughter, our granddaughter, as she grows.

“Stuart Hall created a nightmare for our family, the effects of which will ripple through our lives forever.

“I would like to thank the police, Crown Prosecution Service and Mr Clive Stockwell QC for their substantial efforts in bringing about a successful prosecution.”

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott said: "Stuart Hall not only took away Clarissa’s life, he also deprived her daughter of her mother as she grows up. I sincerely hope that yesterday’s sentence brings her family some comfort and allows them to start re-building their lives.”