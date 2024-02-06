Harworth and Bircotes resident fined for refusing to remove rubbish dumped at the front of his house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mattresses, soft furnishings, plastics, clothing, material, and food waste were seen outside 11 Milne Drive when a Bassetlaw District Council Environmental Health Officer visited on September 1 2023.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The waste left at Mr Richardson’s property could have led to a more serious environmental health problem and he was asked, a number of times, to remove the waste without any further action or penalty.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This successful prosecution serves as a reminder to residents to make sure that they engage with the requests of our officers and dispose of their waste in a timely and responsible manner. If not, they risk being the subject of court action.”

A Harworth and Bircotes homeowner has been ordered to pay £374 by Mansfield Magistrates Court after refusing to remove waste dumped at the front of his property.

After being asked to remove the waste, which was an eyesore to the local community and raised concerns that it would attract vermin, Andrew Richardson failed to adhere to a Community Protection Warning and then a Community Protection Notice (CPN) that required the waste to be removed within seven days.

The waste was not removed within this timeframe and Richardson admitted to having breached the CPN.