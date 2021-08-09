Hammer thrown at police car from stolen motorbike in Worksop

The incident happened when the bike was intercepted in Worksop in the early hours of Saturday August 7.

Two people were seen on the back as it sped away from a marked police car and along residential streets.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were released on bail

The hammer was thrown on Shakespeare Street – moments after the bike had first been spotted pulling out of Burns Road shortly after 12.20am.

The bike was then followed into Plantation Hill, Goldsmith Road and Larwood Avenue. It then continued along Raymoth Lane – narrowly missing an oncoming car before finally coming to a halt. Rider and passenger then fled on foot towards nearby undergrowth.

A number of officers surrounded the area and carried out a thorough search.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of theft, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and possession of an offensive weapon. They were later released on bail.

The bike, which had been stolen form an address in Ollerton overnight on August 4, was also seized.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was an appalling display of riding that put other road users in danger. It was further aggravated by the throwing of the hammer, which would have caused serious damage if it had hit the police vehicle.

“We will never tolerate this kind of behaviour and I would like to pay tribute to the skill and professionalism of the officers involved for bringing this matter to a safe conclusion.

“I hope this incident serves as a warning to others – that if you are on the road and fail to stop for police we will catch up with you and you will answer for your actions.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 10 of August 7.