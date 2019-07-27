Guns from Second World War handed in during Nottinghamshire firearms surrender

Rifles and pistols from the Second World War are among the weapons that have been handed in so far as Nottinghamshire Police supports a national firearms surrender.

A total of 22 guns and packets of ammunition have been disposed of in the first five days of the two-week surrender, including a German Mauser 7.62mm rifle and a 9mm Luger pistol, as well as a Dreyse 1907 pistol and holster. Other items include a flint lock pistol, air rifles and BB guns.

Guns handed into Nottinghamshire Police.

People in Nottinghamshire can dispose of their unwanted guns at the front counters at Mansfield, Newark and Radford Road police stations during their normal opening times until Sunday, August 4.

The aim of the surrender is to prevent guns falling into the hands of criminals and allow people the chance to play a part in ensuring Nottinghamshire remains a safe place by reducing the potential availability of guns.

Those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and they can remain anonymous. The surrender does not give an amnesty for the life of the weapon – previous offences linked to the firearm will be investigated.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “The surrender has been running now for almost a week and already we have had a number of weapons handed in, meaning these weapons can be safely disposed of and cannot be used to impact on the safety of our communities.

"If anyone else has a firearm that they don't know how to get rid of - perhaps an antique that has been gathering dust in the loft or one that is no longer licenced - now is the time to surrender it at one of the designated police stations."

During the last surrender in Nottinghamshire in November 2017, more than 245 items of firearms and ammunition were taken out of circulation.