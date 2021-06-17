“Good Samaritan gone wrong” with drink drive charge in Worksop

Leigha Patrick was seen driving her white BMW “erratically and at speed,” on Carlton Road, Worksop, at 1.10am, on May 26, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

A test revealed she had 45 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Simon Walton, mitigating, said she apologised and has no previous convictions.

He said Patrick, the assistant manager of the Woodhouse pub, drank one large gin and tonic while waiting for her colleague.

"She was concerned no taxi would be available," he said. "It's the Good Samaritan gone wrong, one might say."

Patrick, 21, of Woodend, Rhodesia, Worksop, was fined £103, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She was banned for 12 months but a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers will reduce the disqualification by 16 weeks if completed by January 2022.