Girl, 13, missing from Worksop

Police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old girl missing from Worksop.

Sky Loughton was reported missing at 10am on July 23.

Sky is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins tall.

She is described as having brown coloured hair and was last seen wearing a green crop top, black leggings and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Sky or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 325 of 23 July 2019."