Gainsborough men set to be sentenced for badger-baiting

Two Gainsborough men have admitted badger-baiting in a North Notts village.

Thorne, 22, of Grey Street, and Shields, 22, of Laburnum Avenue, admitted interfering with a badger set and attempting to kill a badger, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A third man, Ryan Smith, 26, of Noel Street, Gainsborough, denied the offences.

It is alleged the offences took place in the vicinity of Beckingham, on April 7.

The sentencing of Thorne and Shields was adjourned for probation reports until September 16, and they were given unconditional bail.

A four-hour trial for Mr Smith will take place at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 11.