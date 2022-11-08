Gainsborough man faces trial for alleged Mini Cooper frauds in Retford

Jason Frost, 46, formerly of Riverside Approach, Gainsborough, and now of Melton Road, Leicester, made no plea, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

It is alleged he offered to carry out £3,500 of renovation works, between September and October, 2020, at Resto Barn, Bulcote Business Park, Retford.

It is also alleged he tried to sell the same firm a Mini Cooper for £5,155, in May, 2020, a Mini Cooper for £4,000 in December, 2020, a Mini Equinox for £4,000, in January, 2021, a Mini Cooper for £2,000, in April, 2021, and a Mini Cooper, with renovation work, for £6,200, between February and March, 2021,

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said the potential sentence is 18 months to three years, and should be allocated to the crown court