Gainsborough drink-driver lied to police officers when they tracked him down near Worksop

A Gainsborough man lied to police when they tracked him down to a shop and asked if he had been drink-driving, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute on Chesterton Drive, Worksop, on May 30, at 4.30pm, and were told Thomas Armstrong had driven off “in drink”.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said they located him in a shop on High Street, Blyth.

Armstrong claimed he had been given a lift there and had parked his car outside the day before.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
But a witness confirmed he had driven up shortly before and a breath test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltrs of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has one previous conviction dating back to July 2020 when he received a 24-month ban and a community order for drink driving.

"Because of his previous conviction you will be looking at a disqualification of between 36 and 46 months," said Ms Holland.

Armstrong, aged 30, of Birrell Street, Gainsborough, admitted drink-driving.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said: “Over the last six months he has been suffering greatly with his mental health.”

She said he has not worked in that time, is taking antidepressants and struggles to leave the house.

She said the dad-of-two’s grandfather, who effectively raised him, died two weeks ago.

“He is extremely disappointed with himself,” Ms Sood said. “They are struggling financially.”

Armstrong was banned from driving for three years, fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.