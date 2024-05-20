Funeral details for Retford teen Jacob Crompton found dead in river after missing person hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funeral details have been announced for Retford teenager Jacob Crompton whose body was found in a river following a frantic five week search.

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His funeral will take place from 10am on May 28 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Retford followed by burial at Retford Cemetery.

Tributes have begun pouring in after a body was found in the hunt for a missing Retford teenager Jacob Crompton.

Money has poured in for his grieving family after a fundraising campaign was set up in the wake of the tragedy.

The fundraising campaign was set up to raise £5,000 but will continue to raise cash for the volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob.

The fundraising page has already raised more than £6,000.

A post on the page states: “Thank you so very much to all those who have donated to the memorial fundraiser for Jacob and helped us reach our initial target. We are beyond grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have decided to keep raising funds to enable us to donate as much as possible to all the wonderful volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob. So please keep sharing and donate if you can.

"Thank you again for all your support.”

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home.

describing Jacob a post on the fundraising page said: "Jacob had so many plans for his future, and he was working so hard to realise these dreams. Jacob was a kindhearted, loving, cheeky chappie who was so very loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and the void left by Jacob's passing is vast.

"There are no words that can adequately express the pain and anguish that is felt by Jacob's Mum, Dad, siblings and extended family. No parent should have to suffer the grief of losing a child, it's every parent's worst nightmare, and financially, no parent plans to pay for their child's funeral."