Funeral details for Retford teen Jacob Crompton found dead in river after missing person hunt
Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.
Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.
His funeral will take place from 10am on May 28 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Retford followed by burial at Retford Cemetery.
Money has poured in for his grieving family after a fundraising campaign was set up in the wake of the tragedy.
The fundraising campaign was set up to raise £5,000 but will continue to raise cash for the volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob.
The fundraising page has already raised more than £6,000.
A post on the page states: “Thank you so very much to all those who have donated to the memorial fundraiser for Jacob and helped us reach our initial target. We are beyond grateful.
"We have decided to keep raising funds to enable us to donate as much as possible to all the wonderful volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob. So please keep sharing and donate if you can.
"Thank you again for all your support.”
The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home.
describing Jacob a post on the fundraising page said: "Jacob had so many plans for his future, and he was working so hard to realise these dreams. Jacob was a kindhearted, loving, cheeky chappie who was so very loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and the void left by Jacob's passing is vast.
"There are no words that can adequately express the pain and anguish that is felt by Jacob's Mum, Dad, siblings and extended family. No parent should have to suffer the grief of losing a child, it's every parent's worst nightmare, and financially, no parent plans to pay for their child's funeral."
To donate click here