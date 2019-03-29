Fraudsters pretend to be Virgin Media in latest scam

Action Fraud has received over 100 reports about fake emails that appear to be from Virgin Media.

The emails threaten the recipient with "automatic disconnection" due to "invalid billing information".

The email.

The links in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal your Virgin Media account login details.

An Action Fraud spokesman said: "Don't click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details."