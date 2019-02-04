Four released under investigation over Welbeck tiara theft

Four people who were arrested in connection with the theft of a tiara and a diamond brooch from a Worksop art gallery have been released under investigation.

The men, aged 46, 38 and 33 and woman, aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers executed warrants at addresses in Carlton, Cinderhill and Bulwell on Friday, December 7.

The tiara

After the arrest they were then released on conditional bail until January 5 and were re-bailed until February 2.

The arrests followed the theft of the Portland Tiara and a diamond brooch from The Portland Collection Gallery on The Welbeck Estate in Worksop between 9.45pm and 10pm on Tuesday, November 20.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that all four of the people we arrested in connection with this have since been released under investigation.

The stolen property hasn’t been recovered and we still want to hear from anyone who knows where the items might be."