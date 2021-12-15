Nottinghamshire Police officers were patrolling the A1 corridor when they pulled into a layby off the southbound carriageway, just before the exit for the A620 for Ranby.

They spotted three lorries parked up for the night and behind them was a car.

As officers got closer, they saw a disturbance in the back of the car before two people emerged and ran from behind one of the HGVs.

Police officers intercepted a diesel theft in a layby on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Four people were stopped and the car was searched.

Officers found several items including gloves, an angle grinder and a metal wrench.

The sides of the lorries’ trailers were also found to have been slashed.

Four men, aged 19, 20, 20 and 24, were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle following the discovery just after midnight on Tuesday December 14.

PC Lyndon Brown, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These arrests are testament to the officers’ beady eyes and quick action when they saw the lorries and their intuition was telling them something wasn’t right.

“After their hard work and covering many miles, these lorry drivers will have simply wanted to settle down for the evening and get some rest without having to worry that their vehicles might be damaged or fuel might be stolen.

“It is unacceptable that certain individuals feel they can take advantage of this and brasenly attempt to steal during this time.

"Fuel thefts in particular have a huge impact on lorry drivers and can even ground them and prevent them from doing their work and earning a living.

"This is why we are proactively targeting such incidents and will take robust action against anyone found to be involved in such incidents.

“Four men have been arrested in relation to this incident and remain in custody.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to make enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 2 of December 14 2021.