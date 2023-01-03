Four arrested after cars stolen in Bassetlaw burglaries
Four people have been arrested following two separate car-key burglaries in Bassetlaw.
The first incident saw a house on Wright Drive, Bircotes, targeted on Christmas Day, at about 1.50am. Car keys were taken from inside the address and then used to drive away a vehicle parked outside.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident on January 3.
A car was also taken during a burglary on Great North Road, Scrooby, on December 30, at about 4.15am. After forcing their way into the property, intruders stole a set of car keys before stealing a car outside.
The vehicle was later recovered, as was a purse belonging to the victim which was inside the car at the time of the break-in.
Two men, aged 52 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of burglary on January 1 and have since been released on conditional bail.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on January 2.
Following a search while in custody, the suspect was additionally arrested for possessing a class A drug.
Police do not believe the burglaries are linked.
Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Having your property broken into and your belongings stolen is a distressing experience nobody should have to go through.
“We’re committed to making reports of this nature a rarity, as we understand the impact these invasive crimes can have on people.”
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting incident 45 of December 25, 2022, for the burglary in Bircotes, and incident 92 of December 30, 2022, for the break-in in Scrooby.