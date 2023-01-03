The first incident saw a house on Wright Drive, Bircotes, targeted on Christmas Day, at about 1.50am. Car keys were taken from inside the address and then used to drive away a vehicle parked outside.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident on January 3.

A car was also taken during a burglary on Great North Road, Scrooby, on December 30, at about 4.15am. After forcing their way into the property, intruders stole a set of car keys before stealing a car outside.

A property on Great North Road, Scrooby, was broken into on December 30, 2022.

The vehicle was later recovered, as was a purse belonging to the victim which was inside the car at the time of the break-in.

Two men, aged 52 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of burglary on January 1 and have since been released on conditional bail.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on January 2.

Following a search while in custody, the suspect was additionally arrested for possessing a class A drug.

Police do not believe the burglaries are linked.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Having your property broken into and your belongings stolen is a distressing experience nobody should have to go through.

“We’re committed to making reports of this nature a rarity, as we understand the impact these invasive crimes can have on people.”

