Former Mansfield man admits downloading child porn

A former Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court after downloading child porn over a three month period.

Mark Andrews, 50, of Dore Avenue, North Hykeham Lincoln, admitted four counts of making indecent photographs of children, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he downloaded 30 Category A images, 16 Category B images, and 4,068 Category C images, when A is rated as the most extreme category.

The offences took place on King Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, between May 23, and August 23, last year.

He was bailed to Nottingham Magistrates Court, on August 23, on condition he doesn't contact two named people, or have unsupervised contact with children.

