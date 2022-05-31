Former jockey lost his job after he was caught drink driving in Bassetlaw

Ricky Todd was stopped on Bawtry Road, Harworth, at 12.10am, on Saturday, May 14, said prosecutor Jenna Minton.

A breath test at the police station revealed he had 68 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from 2007 and his last conviction was in 2011.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "He woefully miscalculated the length of time alcohol stays in the system. Well, making a judgment when in drink is always likely to be impaired."

He said that Todd, aged 45, has since 'fallen on his sword and lost his job.” He lost his previous job as a jockey after breaking his wrist.

"Currently he is in a very poor position, made only worse by his appearance today," Mr Perry said.

"He says - 'I am not going back to the bad old days when I was a younger and more foolish man.'

"There is no dependency on drink. It has been a decade or more since he troubled the court.

"Now he needs to find some way to earn a living while waiting for an operation on his wrist. When he can he will get back to work."

Todd, 45, of Strathmore Court, Harworth, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.