Former footballer f***** up after misjudging drinks and a Bassetlaw roundabout

Liam Hughes buckled his front nearside wheel on a kerb while negotiating the roundabout on Symmetry Way, Blyth, at 2am, on November 12, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

He told officers he had two pints before driving from Cambridge to Hull, saying ‘he had f***** up and it was all his fault’.

Advertisement

A breath test revealed he had 53 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

His defence solicitor said Hughes, who has no previous convictions, hadn't appreciated the effect drinking two pints would have on him.

"Unfortunately alcohol seems to have gotten stronger," he said.

Advertisement

"He was working on the old principle of 'two pints and you're fine to drive.'"

He said the inevitable ban would jeopardise the former footballer’s current job as he now travels the country delivering training for would-be footballers to help them find work if they can't make a career in sport.

Advertisement

And the dad-of-three also uses his car when he visits his children at the weekend, the solicitor added.

Hughes, 30, of Churchill Avenue, Cottingham, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He was banned for 15 months but a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it before September 2023.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 court costs.