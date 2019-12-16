Football hooligans from Sheffield, Notts, Derbyshire and Mansfield convicted over disorder after game

Dozens of football hooligans have been convicted of a total of 101 offences in connection with disorder after a match between Milton Keynes Dons and Mansfield Town.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley and Nottinghamshire Police after the match on May 4, 2019, 34 people appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on December 10, 2019, where they were convicted of a variety of offences and issued with financial penalties totalling £19,792 and 101 years’ worth of Football Banning Orders between them.

Fans descended onto the pitch following MK Dons 1-0 win at Stadium MK in Bletchley which earned the home team promotion to League One and condemned Mansfield to the play-offs.

Inspector Rob Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and Thames Valley Police have sent a strong message that our forces will not tolerate this type of behaviour at football matches.

“It is very disappointing that a small section of Mansfield Town Football Club supporters that day acted in such a manner, and I would like to thank the majority of Stags fans who behave well at matches for their continued support.

“Anyone who behaves in such a disorderly manner in the future can be assured of an early morning door knock from Nottinghamshire Police.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matthew Bly, of Thames Valley Police, added: “I am delighted that we have successfully put 34 people in front of the courts and they have been prosecuted for football-related disorder.

“These results would not have been possible without our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police who we worked with very closely to jointly trace and arrest these individuals who sought to carry out violence and disorder at a football match.

“This type of behaviour has no place at any football match or public event and we will work with other forces to prevent and to investigate any such disorder.”

The people convicted are as follows:

Ben Ainger, aged 21, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes, was convicted of common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £680, order to pay £85 costs and a £58 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Michael Greasley, aged 51, of Meden Bank, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Simon Percival, aged 23, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield, was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last four years.

Nathan Cooper, aged 21, of Burton Rise, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £669, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £51 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Brian McCann, aged 39, of Healdswood Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Kane Ward, 18, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of throwing a missile and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

A 15-year-old boy from Mansfield was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was sentenced to a 6 month Youth Referral Order, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Steven Parsons, aged 40, Davey Road, Mansfield, was convicted of assault by beating, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £630, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

George Hannant, aged 21, of Glebe Avenue, of Pinxton, Derbyshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £700, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Rhys Jones, aged 25, of Meadows Gardens, Buckingham, was convicted of two counts of possession of a flare at a sporting event and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Conor McGurk, aged 22, of Lings View, Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Austin Lowde, aged 28, Stanley Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £565, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Steven Lee, aged 47, of Lindsay Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Philip Palmer, aged 35, of Dunwoody Close, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £550, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Andrew Bingley, aged 30, of Derwent Drive, Sheffield, was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £900, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £70 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Mark Fugler, aged 56, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Jordan Simpson, aged 31, of Church Road, Clipstone Village, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £515, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Thomas Thompson, aged 25, of Oxford Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £590, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £54 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Stuart Hall, aged 34, of Westleigh, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £515, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Daniel Morgan, aged 30, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £830, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £73 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Jordan Glenn, aged 26, of Arun Dale, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Ricky Gregg, aged 29, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last four years.

Jordan Keaton, aged 22, of Lindleys Lane, Kirby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of one count of assault by beating, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £790, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £69 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Charlie Brooks, aged 24, of Pinfold Close, Skegby, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £390, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Tom Daws, aged 25, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £640, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

A 17-year-old boy from Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, throwing a missile, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was sentenced to a 6 month Youth referral Order, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Stefan Catton, aged 27, of Padley Hill, Mansfield, was convicted of assault by beating, one count of threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £650, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Joe Westlake, aged 21, of King Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £465, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Zac Wilkinson, aged 19, of Honeysuckle Drive, South Normanton, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Billy McGary, aged 27, of Castle Street, Loughor, Swansea, was convicted of assault by beating and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Matthew Carlisle, aged 23, of Norbury Drive, Mansfield, was convicted of assault by beating of an emergency worker, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £640, ordered to pay £85 costs, a £54 victim surcharge and £25 compensation. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Denise Wheeldon, aged 41, of Aspley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. She was fined £525, ordered to pay £85 costs, a £42 victim surcharge and £25 compensation. She was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Ellie Yorke, aged 24, of Little Barn Lane, Mansfield, was convicted of common assault, assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986. She was fined £380, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Kayla Jameson, aged 21, of Swifts View, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of common assault, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. She was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Additionally, a 17-year-old from Nottinghamshire was issued with an out-of-court Youth Restorative Disposal for the offences of affray, assault by beating and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

And a 15-year-old from Nottinghamshire was issued with an out-of-court Youth Restorative Disposal for the offences of affray, throwing a missile and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.