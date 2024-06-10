Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football fans across Nottinghamshire are being urged to look out for signs of domestic abuse during the European Championship this summer.

The Euros is an exciting time for England, however, no matter the performance on the pitch and the results that follow, it is not acceptable for fans to take out their emotions and frustrations on others.

For the majority of people watching the football this summer, having a drink and cheering on their team will only ever be just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for some, they will be living in fear of violence and manipulative behaviour when out in public and behind closed doors at home.

Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Data revealed by the National Centre for Domestic Violence showed reported incidents increase by 26 per cent if England play, 38 per cent if England lose and 11 per cent the following day, regardless of the result.

Nottinghamshire Police has launched Operation Flagship to prevent and tackle domestic abuse during the tournament, which kicks off on June 14.

Members of the public will see an increased police presence in town centres during matches and officers will be working closely with partnership agencies to reduce further harm to victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be raising awareness through engagement at key community hubs to discuss risks relating to domestic abuse.

Specialist safeguarding teams will be revisiting victims of domestic abuse, especially those where there is a history of football violence.

Officers will also liaise with Pub Watch schemes to identify potential offenders, and where appropriate, will use prohibitive orders with bespoke conditions such as banning the consumption of alcohol at an address or removing an offender during key fixtures to best protect victims.

The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), also known as Clare’s Law, is a service that allows people to find out from the police if their partner or former partners have a history of domestic abuse and present a risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public can also request information about the current or ex-partner of a friend or relative they are concerned about.

If you think you are a victim of domestic abuse, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

If you are in immediate danger always dial 999 and speak with a call handler.

If you are not able to talk when you need urgent police help, the Silent Solution service is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After dialling, listen to the questions from the call handler and respond by coughing or tapping your device, if you can.

If prompted, press 55 to let the call handler know it is a genuine emergency and you will be connected to the police.

Help and support are available from other agencies, including Juno Women’s Aid, which provides a 24-hour domestic and sexual violence helpline for women, teenage girls and children on 0808 800 0340.

Alternatively, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid provides an extensive range of services for women, young people and children on 01909 491 330.