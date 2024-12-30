Five teenagers and one man arrested after fight in village near Worksop
Police were called to reports of a fight in Dover Street and Elmton Road, Creswell in the evening of Saturday, December 28.
Six males, aged 18, 19, 25, two aged 15 and one aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They all remain in police custody.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident but patrols are being carried out in the area and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to an officer.”
Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.
In particular officers want to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV or doorbell cameras that may have captured the incident – or the moments before or after.
Anyone who has any information which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact the officers using any of the below methods, quoting reference 24*767821:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.