Fifth man arrested after alleged Worksop fireams incident

Police have arrested a fifth man following reports of a firearms discharge in Worksop.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody this morning and has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police have arrested another man in connection with the incident

It relates to an incident in Pelham Street at around 11.35am on Wednesday (3 October). No one was injured.

Four other men, aged 38, 35 30 and 30, arrested previously remain under investigation.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting incident 302 of 3 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.