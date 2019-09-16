Farm vehicle used in ram raid to steal cash from Notts Co-op store

A farm vehicle was used to steal cash from a Co-op store in Lowdham, near Southwell.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened in Main Street at about 4am this morning, September 16.

The extent of the damage.

Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, particularly about a black and a white car which both fled the scene.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information after a farm vehicle was used to steal a cash machine from Co-op on Main Street in Lowdham today (September 16, 2019).

"The incident happened just before 4am this morning. A black van and a white car were seen leaving the scene.

"Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who lives on Epperstone Road who may have CCTV which could help the investigation.

"If you have any CCTV, dashcam footage or information which could help, please call 101 quoting incident 47 of September 16 2019."

This is not the first time a rural Co-op store has been targeted by ram raiders, with more than a dozen incidents in the summer of 2018 down the M1/A1 corridor.

A spokesman for Co-op said: "An incident happened at our Main Street, Lowdham, store while the store was closed for the night.

"Significant damage has been caused to the store and we are awaiting access in order to determine the extent of the damage.

"As such, it is too early to confirm when the store will re-open.”