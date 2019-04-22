Family pays tribute to 'the most wonderful' dad and grandad killed in Mansfield Woodhouse crash - as Derbyshire man stands accused of murder

The family of an 87-year-old man killed in a collision with a car in Mansfield Woodhouse has paid tribute to their 'most wonderful' dad and grandad.

Terry Radford, of Mansfield Woodhouse, was struck by the vehicle in Melbourne Street just before 9.30am on Friday.

The air ambulance attended the scene but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A Derbyshire man has been charged with Mr Radford's murder.

Mr Radford was a retired teacher having taught at Valley Comprehensive, now known as Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop, between 1979 and 1994.

He was a former councillor on Mansfield Woodhouse in the 1960s and 70s and a local magistrate from the 1970s to 1994.

Releasing a photo and tribute, his family said: "We're absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful dad and grandad who was loved and respected by everyone.

"He was the hub of our family. He was 87 but remained intelligent, articulate and funny. He was great company to be with and was as sharp as a pin.

"He was extremely fit and most people took him for a healthy 70-year-old.

"Having looked after mum who had extreme dementia, and who we lost last September, he was finally getting his life back.

"He had three holidays planned for this year including to the USA and a European river cruise.

"Now he won't get to live out those dreams and his family and wide circle of friends won't get to share more great times with him.

"We ask for privacy at this extremely difficult and upsetting time."

Gavin Collins, of Addison Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire, has been charged with Mr Radford's murder and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham magistrates' court on Monday.

He is also charged with kidnap, robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent in connection with a series of incidents in Mansfield and Ashfield on Friday.