Yvonne Roberts has been described as a “friend to so many” who worked “tirelessly” to help others.

Emergency services arrvied on the scene following the collision at around 10am, but she sadly passed away.

Yvonne Roberts, 73, of Sheffield, sadly passed away following a crash in Cuckney on April 16, 2022.

Paying tribute on behalf of Yvonne's family, her son said: “Yvonne was my mum, a loving woman and a friend to so many who was committed to helping others, particularly the elderly and those in need.

“She worked tirelessly to better the lives of those she helped.

"Her death has left many people heartbroken and wondering how and why this tragic accident has happened.

“Her loss will be felt through time and her memory will resonate in the minds and hearts of those she touched.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch if they have not already done so.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Yvonne’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support.”